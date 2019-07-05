Local park visitors take precautions amid heat wave

JACKSON, Tenn. — The heat and humidity can be uncomfortable, even unbearable, and many people say they are taking extra precautions to stay safe during the summer heat.

Summer is the season for exercising, playing and enjoying the outdoors. It’s also important for adults and children alike to stay safe from the heat.

“Drink lots of water, stay in the shade if we can. We go swimming,” said one park visitor, Tammi Sizemore.

Sizemore visited North Park with her two kids, and she made sure they stayed safe from the heat.

“Put sunscreen on them when they want to come out and play,” Sizemore said. “I make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and if it’s just too hot, they can stay inside or go in the pool. I don’t want anything to happen to them or me, so make sure we drink lots of water.”

Jada Jones says she visits the park regularly. Although she is active, she says it’s important to stay hydrated during the summer.

“I always drink plenty of water when I am outside, and I utilize sunblock for sure,” Jones said. “It’s super important. You’d definitely don’t want to get dehydrated.”

Jala Galloway brings her son to play at the park.

“Just be sure to take extra breaks and stay in the shade, and, if at all possible, staying hydrated,” Galloway said. “He has sunscreen on, staying cool.”

The heat wave is not expected to end anytime soon.