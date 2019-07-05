Pajama recall information

The Company Store has announced a recall for girls pajama sets.

The pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The recall involves The Company Store’s 100% cotton flannel, two-piece pajama sets, which also come in matching sets for women and dolls.

The pajamas were sold with different patterns, including unicorn, hedgehog and snowflake.

If you have one of these pajama sets, take them away from children and contact The Company Store for a full refund.

You can contact The Company Store at 800-655-0355 from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or visit www.thecompanystore.com and click on the Product Recalls tab located under the Help tab for more information.