Police seek man in connection with phone theft

1/3

2/3

3/3





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with the theft of a person’s cell phone.

Jackson police say the incident occurred on June 15 at Huck’s on Ridgecrest Road.

Police say a surveillance video shows the man picking up the cell phone and placing it in his pocket before completing his transaction.

The victim of this theft accidentally left the phone at the store and returned to retrieve it shortly after realizing it was missing, according to a news release.

Police say the person of interest was wearing a camo jacket, orange T-shirt, and a camo cap with an orange “T.”

The surveillance video shows the person of interest last seen leaving with the phone in his pocket in a dark-colored GMC Terrain, according to the news release.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Investigator W. Arnold at 731-425-8400, or contact Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).