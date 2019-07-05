Sisters compete in International Jr. Miss Pageant

JACKSON, Tenn.–Two local sisters are competing in the International Junior Miss Pageant.

Alajah Gilbert and her younger sister, Aleecia Williams are the Teen and Jr. Teen delegates for Miss Volunteer.

The sisters leave Saturday for Orlando, Florida where they will compete in separate categories.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked what it means to them to compete together.

“it means a lot because it’s very rare for two sisters to win a pageant together,” said Alajah Gilbert

“I think it would be really cool if me and my sister both won, it’s just like one in a lifetime thing and you only have one chance,” said Aleecia Williams.

The sisters say they are most excited about the fun fashion part of the pageant.