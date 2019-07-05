Sunny Hot And Muggy Again Today

Weather Update: Friday, July 5th —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another hot and muggy day on the way with plenty of sunshine through this afternoon. High temps will once again climb to around 90 degrees, with dew point around 72-74 again this afternoon. That will keep the heat index somewhere between 97 and 104 today, and continue through this weekend outside of thunderstorms. By late afternoon, as the broad ridge weakens, a cold front will attempt to push into West Tennessee through this weekend. That added lift will keep the chance of storms going through much of the weekend.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv