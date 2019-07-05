Walgreens eye product recalls

Several drugs are being pulled from store shelves at Walgreens.

The recall includes the Walgreens brands of lubricant eye drops and eye ointments. All of the recalled eye medications have an expiration date for May of this year.

The medications are being recalled due to a possible issue with quality assurance control during manufacturing.

If you experience any problems that may be related to taking these drugs, contact your doctor.

You can find more information about the recalled products, including lot numbers and ship dates, at the FDA website.