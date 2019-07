JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution took down their dedication field of flags Saturday at Triangle Park in Downtown Jackson.

Gwen McCaffrey McReynolds, who is the chapter historian and chairwoman of the flag committee, says the flags represent revolutionary war ancestors of Madison County residents.

A total of 169 flags were taken down.

The flags will be back up the Saturday before flag day next year.