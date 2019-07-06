Shoppers head out to West Tennessee’s Farmers Market

JACKSON, Tenn. – Thousands of people head out to the West Tennessee’s Farmers Market to do some shopping.

Vendors say there was a great turnout in sales.

At the West Tennessee’s Farmers Market you can find anything from peaches, corn, blackberries, and all kinds of other delicious food items.

“You can also enjoy the food trucks. The donut truck is always a big hit,” said Tammy Buchanan, director at West Tennessee’s Farmers Market.

Buchanan says over 4,000 people have come out to the farmers market and she said it was a great turnout.

One local vendor along with her family are selling peaches and cream flavored corn and right now corn is in season..

“We’ve had several people come in,” said Bailey. “We’ve sold our whole bed load of corn so there has been several people that have come out. Me and my sisters picked all of our corn last night and we came from Crockett County to the Jackson market to sell.”

Sadonna Cardwell with Jared Farms has been in business for about fifteen years selling items from watermelons to tomatoes.

“Cucumbers, squash, cantaloupe, and peppers,” said Cardwell. “A variety of peppers, green beans. pretty much anything you need.”

Not only are people shopping for delicious produce, they are also stopping at the donut truck for some sweet treats.

“I think they are fabulous,” said a customer. “They’re next in line to Krispy Kreme if you’ve ever been to Krispy Kreme you will think these are as good.”

“I like warm donuts and when they sell them to you they are nice and warm and the bottom of the donuts are just covered in icing,” said another customer.

Keith Brown who is one of the owners of Bubba Gandy Seafood and Cajun Market says he has sold a lot of seafood today.

“The place is crowded. We’ve come close to selling out today. It’s been a real fun morning,” said Brown.

“It’s just a fun time to be here at the farmer’s market,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says the farmers market is open year round Tuesday through Saturday.