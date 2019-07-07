A fatal weekend shooting leaves 1 dead

GIBSON CO., Tenn. — On Saturday night around 7pm Gibson County Deputies responded to calls of a shooting on 34 Napoleon Luther Road, upon arrival to the scene they discovered an unresponsive juvenile black male.

Gibson County investigators said the 17-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who said that an unknown black male approached the group of guys and proceeded to open fire with a handgun, shooting the victim.

The witnesses also said the shooter left the scene driving the victims car.

That car was later found just a few miles away from the scene.

Following interviews, deputies developed a suspect.

18-year-old Montarius Douglas, who is 5’9” and about 150 pounds.

According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas has gang ties and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Douglas has a warrant out for his arrest for 1st degree murder.

Investigators also said there is a money reward for any details on the suspect that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is advised to cal the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121.