A fatal weekend shooting leaves 1 dead
GIBSON CO., Tenn. — On Saturday night around 7pm Gibson County Deputies responded to calls of a shooting on 34 Napoleon Luther Road, upon arrival to the scene they discovered an unresponsive juvenile black male.
Gibson County investigators said the 17-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies spoke to witnesses who said that an unknown black male approached the group of guys and proceeded to open fire with a handgun, shooting the victim.
The witnesses also said the shooter left the scene driving the victims car.
That car was later found just a few miles away from the scene.
Following interviews, deputies developed a suspect.
18-year-old Montarius Douglas, who is 5’9” and about 150 pounds.
According to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas has gang ties and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Douglas has a warrant out for his arrest for 1st degree murder.
Investigators also said there is a money reward for any details on the suspect that will lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information is advised to cal the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121.