Hotter And Drier Conditions For The Week Ahead

Weather Update –10:55 p.m. – Sunday, July 7th –

All weekend long we saw this repetitive pattern of afternoon showers and storms. For tonight, a few lingering showers should begin to fizzle away and we’ll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark for tomorrow once again but much drier. We aren’t even expecting a widespread general risk for thunderstorms for much of West Tennessee Monday afternoon.

A weak cold front in the area will push through overnight, allowing for a ridge of high pressure to build in behind. This will lead to drier conditions for much of the week along with excessive heat, as temperatures rise near the mid 90s by mid-week.

