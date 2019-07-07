Park visitors watch live demonstration of Civil War cannons

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. – The sound of cannons firing can be heard from many miles. They can be heard from Shiloh National Military Park all the way to Jackson. They can also be felt all the way in Savannah.

“What we are really after is to give people the feel so that they can actually feel the explosion happen near them,” said park ranger, Timothy Arnold. “They also see the actual explosion happen, the fire coming out of the barrel and also the smoke that comes out.”

Visitors learned about the weapons and procedures Civil War artillery crews used during the war.

Arnold says he also wants to educate the public on the different types of ammunition used during that time. Jerry Jett, a long time volunteer is the gunner on the cannon crew.

“They get to learn how a cannon is loaded, they learn what each member of a crew does because you have six members on the crew,” said Jett.

Visitors who attended the live demonstration say they are walking out with new information.

“Cannons are pretty loud,” said a visitor. “It would be pretty impressive to hear two of them going off at the same time.”

“I learned that when they fire these artillery shells that they only explode from the ground up,” said a visitor. “They explode over their heads and then the shrapnel rains down on them. You see in the movies that its always the dirt flying up but that is not always the case.”

The live demonstration was held for approximately 30 minutes.