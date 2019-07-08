$2 million in assistance available to TN farmers impacted by floods

NASHVILLE — The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service in Tennessee has announced $2 million in assistance will be made available to some farmers and forestland owners impacted by February’s flooding.

Agricultural producers and forestland owners in Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardin, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Obion and Tipton counties are eligible to apply for assistance. The application deadline for that assistance is July 31.

The program will use the Environmental Quality Incentives Program for disaster recovery sign-up.

Potential applicants should contact their local USDA service center to check their eligibility.

More information is available online at the Tennessee NRCS website.

The assistance is also being made available for producers and landowners in Anderson, Bedford, Bledsoe, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Cheatham, Clay, Claiborne, Cocke, Coffee, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, Marion, Marshall, Moore, Morgan, Overton, Perry, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Smith, Unicoi, Van Buren, Warren and Wayne counties.