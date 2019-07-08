Dangerously Hot This Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, July 8th

Hot and humid! That’s how we do it in West Tennessee in the Summertime, and this week will be no exception. There will be a chance for the heat index to be over 105°F for part of the forecast and there’s only a low chance for rain on some days this week to provide little relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

TONIGHT

Expect another quiet but humid evening for West Tennessee. Temperatures will only fall to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies.

There’s a very low chance for rain tomorrow, so there won’t be much relief from the heat! Thanks to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s with a heat index approaching 105°F in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the area from the morning to early evening. There’s even hotter weather ahead and the potential for a tropical cyclone to develop this week in the Gulf of Mexico, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com