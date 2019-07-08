Dr. Joe Tucker

Dr. Joe Tucker, 88, died Thursday afternoon, July 4, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in Uniontown, AL on December 13, 1930 the son of the late Joe Tucker and Claudia Ethridge Tucker. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War and later retired from the guard after serving 43 years. He influenced many students while a math Professor at Union University for twenty-two years, many saying he was the reason they graduated from Union. He was a longtime Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church, current member at West Jackson Baptist Church, member of Jackson Roadrunners, Co-Founder of the Andrew Marathon, which is the oldest marathon in Tennessee, 2003 Distinguished Service Award winner from The Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame, and member of the Jackson Plectral Society.

He is survived by his three sons, Claude Tucker (Denise), Tommy Tucker (Nancy), and Phillip Tucker; one sister, Velma Jackson (Glen); seven grandchildren, Jeremy Tucker, Rebecca Tucker, Emily Stubblefield (Justin), Zachary Tucker, Joseph Tucker, Matthew Tucker, Anna Tucker, and one great- grandchild, Josie Stubblefield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ira Belle Tucker; four brothers, Rogers Tucker, Lester Tucker, Lawrence Tucker, Wilber Tucker; one sister, Justine Davis, and great-grandchild Aubrey Jo Tucker.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 4:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ricky Clark officiating. Burial will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30AM at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Sunday from 2:00PM until 4:00PM.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Phillip Scott, Richard Dehn, Zachary Tucker, Matthew Tucker, Jeremy Tucker, Joseph Tucker, Don Richard, Carroll Griffin and Dwayne Jennings.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to the Joe Tucker Scholarship Fund at Union University, 1050 Union University Dr, Jackson, TN 38305.

