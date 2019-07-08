Edna Mae Long Carter, 83, of Jackson, TN, passed away on July 6, 2019 at Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bells, TN. Visitation with the family will be held at Lea and Simmons Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:30 P.M. with Bro. John Banks officiating. Lea and Simmons Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Miss Edna was born in Jackson, TN to George W. and Maebell Long on February 9, 1936. She graduated from Nicholas Blackwell High School in Bartlett, TN. She retired from Sears, Roebuck Co. after 25 years and later worked at Tipton-Rosemark Academy as the high school administrative assistant. She was a also a tax preparer for H&R Block for many years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, needlework, and scrapbooking.

She is survived by a son, Steve Carter of Rosemark, TN and a daughter, Torre Carter Kelley (Terry) of Jackson, TN. She leaves a granddaughter, Alecia Carter Justice (Jay) of Munford, TN; a granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Kelley of Jackson, TN and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Ronnie Long (Lois) of Somerville, TN, a sister-in-law, Joan Long of Byhalia, MS, a brother-in-law, Ray Crouse of Henderson, TN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Buddy Carter, and a grandson, Rev. Jim Kelley. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Long, and a sister, Carol Crouse.

Memorial donations may be made to Union Grove United Methodist Church, Brownsville, TN or the charity of choice. The family wishes to extend it thanks to the staff of Alexandria Place Assisted Living, Jackson, TN and Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bells, TN for their exceptional care and service.