Edward Daniel Conner, III

Military Funeral Honors for Edward Daniel Conner, III, 71, were held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:45 am at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee conducted by servicemen from Columbus Air Force Base, the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads, and retired Veteran Dana Deem of McKenzie officiating. Mr. Conner, a Maintenance and Repairman, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Hillview Community Living Center in Dresden, TN. He was born on August 26, 1947 in Memphis, TN to Edward Daniel and Nora Lee Crawford Conner, Jr. He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War period enlisting on July 30, 1968 and discharged February 15, 1972 and also had four years and 20 days prior service. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his caretakers and landlords Jeremy and Candice Jones of Huntingdon. If other relatives survive is unknown.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.