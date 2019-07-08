Family, friends rally support for local musician’s medical expenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — A locally known musical performer is dealing with serious health problems and right now has been getting support from in the community.

Jackson native Laurice Lanier is well known here in West Tennessee for her singing talent.

Lanier is an established vocalist, entertainer, a graduate from The Julliard School in New York and a music professor at Lane College.

During the last few weeks, family and friends have been trying to come together for support after Lanier began developing major health complications.

“The team that she has was really working hard to help her through this,” said Lanier’s former dance teacher Pat Brown.

Brown had Lanier as a student at her dance school from 1984 to 1991 and recalls how Lanier was as a student.

“She was kind of shy, which was surprising to me in her later life how much of an entertainer she became, she just had lots of personality,” Brown said.

About two weeks ago, Lanier had to be rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The latest updates from family on her Facebook page show that the situation is potentially life-threatening.

Her page has been filled with support and prayers from the community.

“She has a big following on Facebook, but not any physical help. That’s the problem,” Brown said. “She has a daughter and she has a mother that she’s supporting. She needs help.”

A fundraiser has been set up for Lanier to help cover medical expenses. The goal is to reach $10,000. Those with Lanier at the hospital say surgery was planned for Monday afternoon.

