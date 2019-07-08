Horizons camp at FHU welcomes over 1,000 campers

HENDERSON, Tenn. — “It’s just so uplifting, I can’t imagine any place better,” J.D. Whirley, a camper at Horizons, said.

This is the 39th year for Horizons at Freed-Hardeman University.

Monday morning started off with some fun.

“They had big, blow-up things, and they were throwing them everywhere. It was cool,” Kenzie Cooper, a camper at Horizons, said.

Then, after the morning devotional, the students split up and started their classes.

“The classes, you learn so much. You have professors that teach the classes,” Whirley said.

The students split up by guys and girls for the classes so they can have a more intimate discussion about the different topics.

The classes range in topics from public speaking, ministry to those who are hurting, and dealing with doubt.

“You learn so much and you get to soak up so much. You get to take it and learn how to be the light in the darkness, to the people that don’t know Christ,” Whirley said.

The students will spend all week living on campus, learning more about the theme, “Rise Up.”

“I hope to get more new friends and meet a lot of new people,” Cooper said.

“To learn how to evangelize and teach others about Christ and learn what He does. What He did for us, which is die on the cross, and have a hope in Heaven one day,” Whirley said.

There are more than 1,000 campers at Horizons this year.

