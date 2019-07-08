JMCSS school board members advance future plans

JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s less than 30 days until school is back in session, and Jackson-Madison School Board members are getting the ball rolling on future programs and renovations for the school year.

Representatives of a possible alternative program spoke first at the meeting.

Ombudsman is a program the school board is looking into as an alternative school for students.

Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said the program has many benefits.

“Be it through their course work or any credit recovery work, being able to help with behavioral intervention, or even helping them to find jobs which many of them want,” said JMCSS Interim Superintendent Ray Washington.

The meeting proceeded with discussion of different renovations, such as repairing damage to Pope Elementary, which was hit by a fallen tree during severe weather, Friday.

“We got on top of it right after it happened, got the tree cut out of the building, and got it secured so it doesn’t rain in it anymore.” said Washington.

Added parking is also in the works at the Whitehall project, which Lincoln Elementary will be moving to.

“For overflow parking for parents or whoever comes to the school,” said Washington.

Also mentioned, was land assessments for the K-8 school to be built in the northwest part of the county.

“We have 2 different properties identified, and were going to have an architectural firm assess those two properties for feasibility,” said Washington.

School board members will vote on some of these issues in their next meeting Thursday, July 11.