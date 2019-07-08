Mainly Hot And Humid! Spotty Storms Possible

Weather Update: Monday, July 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee! Another hot and humid day is on tap for the area this afternoon. In fact its quite muggy even this morning as low temps have settled around the low 70s along with dew point around the low 70s as well. There has been some patchy dense fog this morning, especially in areas that received rain last night. For today, there is a weak frontal boundary draped across the region that, it will slide south which will bring down the depth of the moisture. that will lower overall coverage of thunderstorms, but not eliminate it completely. Reprieve will be short-lived as another ridge quickly moves from the Central Plains to the southeast again by later Tuesday and definitely by Wednesday.



