Martin police investigate Wendy’s break-in

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police are investigating a break-in at a Martin fast food restaurant.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. July 4 to a report of a burglary at Wendy’s on University Street, according to a news release from the Martin Police Department.

Police say someone got into the restaurant by breaking a window and took an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Martin police at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.