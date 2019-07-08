Nancy Ellen Pigue Pillow
Nancy Ellen Pigue Pillow, age 78, passed away peacefully at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and was a huge movie buff. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Pillow family will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.
She was born on February 20, 1941 in Bells, TN to the late Mr. Ossie Gordon and Alice Frances Cox Pigue. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Faye Pigue Morris and Nelle Joe Finley.
She is survived by three sons: Victor Pillow (Lee) of Spring Creek, TN, Chris Pillow (Courtney) of Spring Creek, TN, Ricky Pillow (Kristina) of Humboldt, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; and leaves a legacy of six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the Pillow family requests that memorials be made to the Jackson Madison County Humane Society, 3107 Paul Coffman Drive
Jackson, Tennessee 38301