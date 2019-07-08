Nancy Ellen Pigue Pillow, age 78, passed away peacefully at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and was a huge movie buff. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Pillow family will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.

She was born on February 20, 1941 in Bells, TN to the late Mr. Ossie Gordon and Alice Frances Cox Pigue. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Faye Pigue Morris and Nelle Joe Finley.

She is survived by three sons: Victor Pillow (Lee) of Spring Creek, TN, Chris Pillow (Courtney) of Spring Creek, TN, Ricky Pillow (Kristina) of Humboldt, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; and leaves a legacy of six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Pillow family requests that memorials be made to the Jackson Madison County Humane Society, 3107 Paul Coffman Drive

Jackson, Tennessee 38301