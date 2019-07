JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Police say at 8:40 Monday night a crash occurred between a motorcyclist and a driver at North Highland and Old Hickory behind the Exxon gas station.

Jackson Police say people received non-life threatening injuries. Police do not know what caused the crash and could not say any more information.

