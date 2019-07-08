Pop-up shop raises money for cancer patients, survivors

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local clinic and a local business team up to help cancer patients and survivors.

Patients at the Woman’s Clinic in Jackson were treated to a surprise Monday — the smell of coffee and sweets in the air.

“We have teamed up with the Retro Coffee Bar. They’ve come and set up in our lobby, and a part of the proceeds goes towards our ‘Take Your Girls Night Out’ fund,” Maigan Smith, an administrative assistant at the Woman’s Clinic, said.

The “Take Your Girls Night Out” fund assists women who need financial help while battling breast cancer.

Their biggest fundraiser is a 5K race, typically held in October. Monday’s fundraiser will help to set up that race.

“We try to help at least $1,000 a year for each woman that is in need of our help,” Smith said.

The Retro Coffee Bar was founded by the wives of Jake Weatherford and Matt Moore. The coffee bar is a pop-up shop that travels around the area, and stopped at the clinic Monday morning.

“We started last September, and we have been popping up across southwest Tennessee and northwest Mississippi since then,” Moore said.

And when the Woman’s Clinic reached out with the fundraising idea, they were happy to help.

“The perfect opportunity for us. We had the ability to do so, so that’s how we kind of ended up here,” Moore said.

The clinic plans to host another fundraiser, the “Take Your Girls Night Out” shopping event, prior to the October 5K.