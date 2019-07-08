Safe at Home program helps survivors of abuse

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Those who work directly on a day-to-day basis with domestic abuse victims gathered Monday at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to learn about the Safe at Home Program.

Program coordinator Stacy Scruggs spoke about the program.

“I am working statewide to educate law enforcement officers, court coordinators, victim witness coordinators about the Safe at Home Program and its availability,” Scruggs said.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Safe at Home Program is designed to keep addresses confidential for victims of domestic violence and other crimes.

“It provides a substitute address for victims,” Scruggs said. “If you are a victim of human trafficking, stalking, domestic violence, sexual assault, it gives you the ability to be able to move to a new address to have a confidential address that you can use for all mailing purposes so that your offender cannot follow you to new address by going to a public office and getting your home address.”

Scruggs says if you or anyone you know is a victim of abuse, the Safe at Home Program is here to help.

“The program is available now that it is actively taking participants, and then if you are not sure if you qualify for the program, then you can contact our office directly and we can help you to vet those situations to see if you qualify,” Scruggs said.

You can find more information about the Safe at Home program, including if you qualify, in the Seen on 7 section of our website.