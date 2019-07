DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager was killed in a weekend crash in Decatur County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Taylor Coffey was killed in the crash on Highway 641.

A crash report says Coffey, of Sugar Tree, was a passenger in a Ford X4S that was hit after a vehicle swerved into their lane around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Ford was injured in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were not injured.