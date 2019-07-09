One person drowns in Beech Lake Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Officers from the Lexington Police Department have confirmed a 29-year-old man drowned Tuesday around 6:30 p.m in Beech Lake.

Divers can be seen from West Tennessee Dive Team at Beech Lake in these photos.

The Lexington Police Department and Henderson County Fire Department were at the scene also.

This is the second drowning in two months after an 18-year-old man drowned in the lake on Memorial day.

The identity of the person who drowned has not been released.