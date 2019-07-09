Brown becomes first in school history to play college football

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a historic day for the Sacred Heart football program, as the school hosted it’s first ever football signing.

This morning the spotlight was fixed on Jalen Brown, who officially signed to continue his athletic career with Cumberland University.

The Sacred Heart program is unique here in West Tennessee, as the Knights compete in an 8-man football league. Brown, a dual sport athlete in high school, excelled in this format of the game, using his athleticism to catch the attention of college scouts.

Brown plans to report to Cumberland later in July to begin preseason workouts.