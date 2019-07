Carroll Co. doctor Jerry Atkins dies after 50-year career

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon has announced the death of a longtime physician.

Dr. Jerry Atkins, who served the Carroll County community for more than 50 years, has died, according to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County.

Atkins, a graduate of McKenzie high School, practiced family medicine in Carroll County for more than 50 years, according to baptistleader.org.