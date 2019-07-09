Children’s security blanket recall information

Swaddle Bee has announced a recall for its children’s security blankets.

The Loviebee security blankets are being recalled because the blankets’ snaps can reportedly detach, posing a choking hazard.

The blankets involved in this recall were sold in blue-gray, blue-white, pink-gray and pink-white color combinations with optional personalized embroidery.

The Swaddle Bee logo is on a sewn-on tag attached to the corner of the blanket.

Swaddle Bee has received two reports of the blankets’ metal snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these blankets, stop using it and contact Swaddle Bee to receive a full refund.

You can contact Swaddle Bee at 800-643-7044 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, by email at swaddlebeerecall@gmail.com, or online by visiting www.swaddlebee.com and clicking on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.