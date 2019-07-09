Dangerous Heat This Afternoon

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Our rinse and repeat forecast continues, only today we turn the notch on the oven up again. Temps will quickly climb through the 80s into the 90s this afternoon. High temps are expected to climb to around 94°. Add nearly mid 70s dew point and you have the recipe for miserably and dangerously muggy conditions this afternoon. Heat index will be between 105-109° at the warmest points of the afternoon. Those are dangerous values. Make sure you stay safe if you need to be outdoors for an extended amount of time. Bright colors are your friend, make sure you also stay hydrated! There is a chance of an isolated storm or two, but much like yesterday, they will be sparse.



