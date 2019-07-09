Hot Evening Across The Area

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 9th

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for 10 counties in West Tennessee including Lauderdale, Tipton, Shelby, Haywood, Fayette, Madison, Hardeman, Chester, McNairy and Hardin counties until 8 o’clock this evening. The heat index in those areas will remain between 105°F-109° this afternoon and early evening. Thankfully, there’s been some relief from the heat from isolated showers will will dissipate after sunset.

TONIGHT

Expect partly cloudy skies to become mostly clear overnight with our low temperature reaching the mid 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible early on Wednesday morning but shouldn’t be overly dense or widespread.

Wednesday will still be hot with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, but with a higher chance for showers and storms compared to the first couple of days of the work week. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning so stay weather aware! The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits tomorrow, so a heat advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from late tomorrow morning to early evening.

A low pressure system that affected West Tennessee last weekend with showers and thunderstorms has moved south into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the Florida panhandle. This area of low pressure has a 90% chance to become a tropical cyclone now that it is over warmer waters. The exact tract of the system is unknown at this point, but models do vary and there is a chance that it will make landfall somewhere on the Louisiana coast in the next few days.

Tonight on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News we’ll take a look at whether the heat will be letting up anytime soon and if the potential tropical cyclone will impact West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online for the latest forecast.

