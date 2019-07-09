Juanita Sikes Wooten

Juanita Sikes Wooten, 79, passed away on July 4, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer at the Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Juanita was born on February 28, 1940, the daughter of the late James Gilbert and Mary Evelyn McLemore Sikes.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved taking trips and vacationing with her family. She was a 1958 graduate of Northside High School and a 1962 Graduate of Union University. She married the love of her life, Tracy Wooten on July 27, 1963. As an educator, her teaching career spanned nearly forty years. As an avid reader, she was inspired to become a teacher and began her teaching career in the fall of 1962 in the Memphis City Schools and it was there during her first teaching assignment that she met her husband of fifty-five years at Westside High School. Juanita later received her Master of Education from Trevecca Nazarene University. Coming from Memphis, Juanita continued her teaching career in the Jackson-Madison County School System, teaching both Junior High and High School students. She was a Beta Club Sponsor at Northside High School and was treasurer in the Jackson-Madison County Retired Teachers Association. She possessed a great love for history, civics and the English language. She always had an interest and understanding for the U.S. Constitution. She would frequently proofread projects and schoolwork of her children and grandchildren clearing up any grammar questions. She had an admiration for historical sites and would always be curiously amazed and interested in its history. She was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church of Jackson. Juanita was a very optimistic person who received great pleasure out of the little things in life.

She is survived by her husband, Tracy Wooten of Jackson, TN; daughters, Vicki Wooten Scott of Ridgeland, MS and Elaine Wooten Loboda (Dr. Joseph Loboda) of Montclair, NJ; a son, Stan Wooten III (Lori) of Franklin, TN; brothers, James Gilbert Sikes, Jr. (Lelia), David Sikes (Suzanne) of Jackson, TN, Phil Sikes (Mary) of Sevierville, TN and Tim Sikes (Amber) of Jackson, TN; two sisters, Carol Sikes Kidney of Memphis, TN and Una Sikes Kernodle (Don) of Wasilla, AK; four grandchildren, Thad Scott, Elizabeth Scott, Jenny Wooten and Anna Grace Wooten.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Rob Sikes.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Ron Hale and officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service. The family requests that memorials be directed to West Jackson Baptist Church, 580 Oil Well Rd Jackson, TN 38305.