Mugshots : Madison County : 07/08/19 – 07/09/19

1/20 Kara Pappas Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/20 Adonnas Broyles Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/20 Al Galento Gant Aggravated domestic assault

4/20 Brian Henry Failure to appear



5/20 Chelsea Meggs Failure to appear

6/20 Crystal Toler Violation of probation

7/20 Dexter Turner Theft under $999

8/20 Gabrielle McCord Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Jamarco Tyms Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/20 Jasmine Hester Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/20 Keiland Turner Violation of probation

12/20 Lord Snowden Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/20 L’piscean Carter Failure to appear

14/20 Marsha Gibbs Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

15/20 Michael Wilson Theft under $999

16/20 Sedarius Clark Simple domestic assault



17/20 Shanetta Johnson Assault, disorderly conduct

18/20 Takeea Douglass Violation of community corrections

19/20 Tameral Fondren Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/20 Winford Long Theft under $999









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/09/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.