North Side, South Side stadiums expected to be completed by football season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Football season is about to kick off in West Tennessee, but two teams are waiting on their new stadiums.

“I’ve seen a lot of progress the last couple of weeks,” South Side High School head football coach Tyler Reeder said at practice Tuesday. “They’ve actually started working inside on the home side, the visitor’s locker room is coming up. They’re about to get ready for trusses for it.”

Water caused issues at South Side High School’s new stadium, so they are a little farther behind than North Side. That project is in its final stages of construction.

“Our guys have been working hard every day. It’s coming along as the project is, one day at a time,” North Side High School head football coach Jesse Powell said.

The superintendent for the North Side project says they’re cutting it tight, but he and his crew hope they can have the boys on the field in time for their first game at the end of August.

“They’re very excited. They ask at least twice a day, ‘Coach, are they going to have the stadium done in time?’ They’re excited,” Powell said.

“Any time you get something new, a new face lift, they’re excited. They’re ready to get under the lights and show out for the home crowd,” Reeder said.

And the plan if the stadiums aren’t done in time for the first game?

“Well, we’ll get there if that’s a problem, but right now we’re going to keep our fingers crossed and hope everything stays on time, ” Reeder said.

The total bid for the project was $3 million.