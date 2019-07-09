Senior centers, public library offer places to stay cool as temperatures rise

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sun is high in the sky across West Tennessee, and summer temperatures are here to stay.

Some of the people most at risk are the elderly.

“Some are on blood thinners and really don’t recognize how hot it is outside,” Shelley Hale, director of the Agency on Aging and Disability, said.

Hale says they can dehydrate, which can lead to serious complications.

“We have senior centers in every county in southwest Tennessee. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anybody over 60 is welcome to go. They do serve as cooling centers,” Hale said.

Another place you can go to cool down is the Jackson-Madison County Library in downtown Jackson.

It’s right across the street from the Jackson Transit Authority bus station, making it easy for anyone in Jackson to get to.

“It’s the perfect place to come in and cool off,” Jackson-Madison County Library Director Dinah Harris said. “We have plenty of books to pick from, but not only that, we have a summer full of programming for all ages.”

Every day you can come in and read a book, watch some TV or use one of the computers.

“When you come to the library, you become a part of the community,” Harris said. “I love we’re in downtown Jackson. You can see the fabric of the community, the diversity of all sorts.”

If you live, work or go to school in Madison County, you can get a library card for free.

Hale also says to make sure you check on neighbors and family throughout the rest of the summer.