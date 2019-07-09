Senior leadership fueling Peabody early in the preseason

TRENTON, Tenn. — With the high school football season right around the corner, the Peabody Golden Tide are eager to get back out on the field as one of the area’s top contenders.

Last season was one for the record books for the Tide, an electrifying unit that finished the 2018 campaign with a Region title, a State title, and only one loss throughout the entire year. But even after another memorable season in Trenton, Peabody still remains a threat in Class 2A, simply because of how many impact players are returning this year.

Two names in particular that showed out last year were quarterback, Cooper Baugus, and running back, Jarel Dickson. Now heading into their senior year, Baugus, Dickson, and the rest of the Peabody senior class look to pick up right where they left off last season.

In 2019, it will take collective effort from both experienced seniors as well as younger players within the program each and every Friday night.