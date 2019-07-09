TDOT: Lane closures will affect traffic on North Highland Avenue at I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Tennessee Department of Transportation will enforce lane closures on North Highland Avenue at Interstate 40 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m beginning Wednesday, July 10.

TDOT will be keeping inside lanes closed from Vann Drive to Carriage House Drive, but they will also keep one lane open on both sides for traffic to get through.

“So we do suggest, seeking alternate routes,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer at TDOT.

Lawrence said drivers may experience a bit of congestion during construction.

“Maybe even adjust your times if you know you need to get out in that area, give yourself plenty of time,” said Lawrence.

“So as you can tell if you drive through Jackson a lot, that there’s a big construction project going on, and we’ve recently finished up the work on the bypass, and now those efforts are moving towards North Highland,” said Lawrence.

TDOT will also be conducting more construction within the coming weeks.