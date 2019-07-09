TWRA hosts Chronic Wasting Disease community workshop

SELMER, Tenn.–Community members gathered at a workshop Tuesday night to learn more about a deadly deer disease.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) hosted a workshop for community members in Selmer tonight to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Community members listened to a short presentation followed by a question and answer session. Attendees learned about the transmission of the disease and how to keep it from spreading.

CWD was first discovered in Tennessee in December 2018.

The next meeting is July 16th at 7:30 p.m. in Madison County.