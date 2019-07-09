UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Milan shooting in custody

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Milan man charged with murder in a weekend shooting that left a juvenile dead is now in custody.

Montarius Douglas, 18, turned himself in around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and is in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex, according to a news release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas is charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday night shooting that left a 17-year-old male juvenile dead, according to the release.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to Napoleon Luther Road where they found the victim lying unresponsive in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, the release says.

The victim was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Several witnesses told deputies an unidentified man approached the group while they were standing in a driveway and opened fire, striking the victim, the release says.

The witnesses said they ran away and then returned to find the gunman had fled in the victim’s car. The car was later found on a dead-end road a few miles away.

Later interviews led investigators to develop Douglas as a suspect, according to the release.

Douglas is a self-admitted member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, according to the sheriff’s office.

No bond has been set for Douglas at this time.