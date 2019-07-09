WBBJ-TV adds national anthem to daily morning broadcasts

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ-TV has joined a growing number of networks around the country in adding the national anthem to the beginning of our broadcasts each morning.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was once a traditional part of many TV stations’ sign-on sequences, which would air every morning. As 24-hour programming became the norm, the use of sign-on sequences became less common.

As of July 4, WBBJ-TV will now air the national anthem each morning at 4:58 a.m., just before the beginning of our Good Morning West Tennessee shows.

The WBBJ-TV creative services department produced the accompanying video, seen above. The video features footage from Shiloh National Military Park, the Carroll County War Memorial and The Ballpark at Jackson.