Chance for Widespread Showers This Evening

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, July 10th

Good Afternoon, West Tennessee! It is yet another hot day across the area but with a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms than yesterday. These showers and thunderstorms will provide some temporary relief to areas that have been baking in the heat this week! All of West Tennessee has been included in a Heat Advisory today until 8:00 pm. Heat Index readings have already reached 105 degrees in many areas, but some are already seeing showers and thunderstorms occur.

TONIGHT

Areas that see rain this afternoon and evening will see much more humid conditions than areas that do not. Fog is possible again tonight as well with lows tomorrow morning in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms could linger through the midnight hour.

For tomorrow, we will be watching a weak cold front that will move in from the north-west and could provide us with some relief from the humidity. However, a potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen and could become a tropical storm or hurricane before it makes landfall later this week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online for the latest forecast path and impacts for that storm and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

Caleb Montgomery

Storm Team 7 Weather Intern