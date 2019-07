Funeral Services for Christine Deloris Anders, age 92, will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Mary’s A.M.E. Church in Saltillo, TN. Burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery.

Mrs. Anders died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at AHC Nursing Home in Lexington, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Anders will begin Friday morning, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Anders will lie-in-state at St. Marys A.M.E. Church in Saltillo, TN on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.