CWO4 Ret. USCG Robert  “Bob” Samuelson

WBBJ Staff,

 

CWO4 Ret. USCG Robert  “Bob” Samuelson of Puryear     
79
Henry County Medical Center
Sunday, June 2, 2019
Celebration of Life: 7:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 

(to include Masonic Rites)
Buchanan United Methodist Church
Rev. H.B. Fields
Shiloh Moravian Church Cemetery
6:00-7:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the church
March 6, 1940 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Stanley Gordon Samuelson and Grace Dorothy Keith Samuelson, both prec.
Annie-Laurie Thomas Samuelson of Puryear, TN; Married: Nov. 26, 1958
Julie-Ann Samuelson of Puryear, TN
Stanley Francis Samuelson, preceded May 19, 2017
Ruth Barrette of Janesville, WI

Mary Elonich, preceded
Keith Samuelson, preceded
Robert C. (Jennifer) Samuelson, Knowles (Maegan) Samuelson, Thomas (Samantha) Curlings, Austin (Emily) Curlings.
Charlee and Emmilee Samuelson; Isabella, Knowles, Juliette Samuelson; Leighton, Lawson, and Landry Curlings; Molly, Misha, and Anakin Curlings.
Mr. Samuelson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in September of 1957 serving 30 years.  “Smooth sailing, Bob. Wishing you fair winds with following seas.”

