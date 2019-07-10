CWO4 Ret. USCG Robert “Bob” Samuelson
|CWO4 Ret. USCG Robert “Bob” Samuelson of Puryear
|79
|Henry County Medical Center
|Sunday, June 2, 2019
|Celebration of Life: 7:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019
(to include Masonic Rites)
|Buchanan United Methodist Church
|Rev. H.B. Fields
|Shiloh Moravian Church Cemetery
|6:00-7:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the church
|March 6, 1940 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
|Stanley Gordon Samuelson and Grace Dorothy Keith Samuelson, both prec.
|Annie-Laurie Thomas Samuelson of Puryear, TN; Married: Nov. 26, 1958
|Julie-Ann Samuelson of Puryear, TN
|Stanley Francis Samuelson, preceded May 19, 2017
|Ruth Barrette of Janesville, WI
Mary Elonich, preceded
|Keith Samuelson, preceded
|Robert C. (Jennifer) Samuelson, Knowles (Maegan) Samuelson, Thomas (Samantha) Curlings, Austin (Emily) Curlings.
|Charlee and Emmilee Samuelson; Isabella, Knowles, Juliette Samuelson; Leighton, Lawson, and Landry Curlings; Molly, Misha, and Anakin Curlings.
|Mr. Samuelson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in September of 1957 serving 30 years. “Smooth sailing, Bob. Wishing you fair winds with following seas.”