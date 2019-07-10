Flash flooding impacts Jackson area; fire dept. deploys boat for rescues

Floodwaters cover part of Vann Drive near Innsdale Cove in north Jackson.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Flash flooding Wednesday afternoon has affected several areas in Jackson.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Jackson area until 7:45 p.m.

The Jackson Fire Department confirms they had to deploy a boat for water rescues at the Tractor Supply Company parking lot on Carriage House Drive after water rose to the level of car hoods and into businesses.

Fire officials say they have performed four water rescues so far. They say no injuries have been reported.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers have reported flooded roadways and parking lots in areas including the shopping center at North Highland Avenue and Carriage House Drive, Hamilton Hills Shopping Center, the Old Hickory Mall and the Skyline Drive area between Russell Road and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

