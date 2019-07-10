Heavy rains cause problems in several areas throughout the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –Many West Tennesseans experienced heavy rains and flash flooding throughout Jackson, Wednesday.

Drivers on Ridgecrest Road Extended had trouble getting under the railroad bridge.

Most of the water was well above many driver’s tires.

It was a similar story on Old Hickory Boulevard, as the parking lot flooded in front of Big Lots in the Oak Hill Shopping Center.

In front of Backyard Barbecue on Old Hickory Boulevard, a storm drain was overflowing, forcing drivers to travel around it.

High waters surround one vehicle along Carriage House Drive in north Jackson.

Heavy rains also caused a sink hole right off of Christmasville Road in the Denny’s parking lot.

Walker Road is where the heavy rains hit the hardest.

Behind Academy Sports, in the West Town Commons, a light pole fell over creating another sinkhole, which caused a major water line to burst. Owners of local businesses are dealing with the consequences of it.

“Closed my business down at about 6 o’clock but at about 4:30, we noticed we didn’t have any water pressure whatsoever,” said Shannon Hutcherson owner of Fantastic Sam’s.

Hutcherson said her salon ran out of water.

“While we were trying to shampoo people’s hair, and rinse out colors, that type of thing,” said Hutcherson. “I can’t function without water for my business, so it’s going to be a problem,” she said.

Hutcherson said she has to wait for the owners of the property to come out and have the water line break repaired, so her business can re-open.

“They are supposed to be getting back with me, so we’ll see,” Hutcherson said.