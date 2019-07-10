Funeral Services for Helen Ramsey Reeves, age 88, will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Reeves died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Northbrooke Healthcare Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Reeves will begin Friday morning, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Reeves will lie-in-state at Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

