Jackson police investigate parking lot hit-and-run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened last month at Casey Jones Village.

Police say surveillance video from June 25 shows a Ford truck hitting a vehicle parked at the car charging station.

Police say the video shows the driver of the truck getting out of his vehicle and talking to a woman wearing white pants.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or who can identify the driver of the truck is urged to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).