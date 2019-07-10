‘Jackson Sings the Gospel’ first night

JACKSON, Tenn. –Friends and family gather in the Hub City for the “Jackson Sings the Gospel” Concert kickoff, Wednesday night.

The four-night festival is filled with music from some of the best Southern Gospel groups.

Wednesday night’ line-upt featured “Ernie Haase & Signature Sound”, “Greater Vision”, “The Mark Trammell Quartet” and “Karen Peck & New River.”

Organizers told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News what you can expect for this year’s event.

“I can say this event is for an entire family. Everything is Christian-oriented, and family-based,” said Josh Franks, Co-Promoter of the event.

Tickets are available in advance by calling (941) 756-6942 or at the Civic Center box office.

The “Jackson Sings the Gospel Concert” wraps up on Saturday night with performances including “Brian Free & Assurance.”