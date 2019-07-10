Love’s Travel Stops will establish Milan facility, create up to 80 jobs

MILAN, Tenn. — State and company officials announced Wednesday that Love’s Travel Stop will create a tire retread and distribution facility in Milan.

The company will invest $8.8 million and create up to 80 jobs, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The new facility will be located at 1091 Kefauver Drive and will be the largest of its kind for Love’s, totaling 200,000 square feet.

Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Love’s Travel Stops officials announced the new facility Wednesday.

Love’s operates more than 490 locations and 330 Love’s Truck Tire Care centers and Speedco locations across the U.S., the release says.

Through Love’s Truck Tire Care and Speedco, Love’s offers heavy-duty tire care, light mechanical services, commercial truck oil changes and roadside assistance for professional drivers, the release says.